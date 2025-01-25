Will give full ownership rights, including buying, selling and construction in 1,700 unauthorised colonies, says Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Will give full ownership rights, including buying, selling and construction in 1,700 unauthorised colonies, says Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Z-Morh Tunnel: Unveiling a New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth
Dibang Power Project: A Catalyst for Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Growth
Ireland's Coalition Blueprint: Economic Growth and Social Initiatives
Google’s Digital Drive: Fueling Economic Growth in Britain
India Set to Surpass Japan: Economic Growth on the Horizon