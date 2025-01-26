Delhi polls to decide if govt money will be spent on public welfare or on those close to power: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi polls to decide if govt money will be spent on public welfare or on those close to power: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic End for AAP Leader in Ludhiana's Accidental Firing Incident
Amit Shah's Scathing Critique: AAP's 'Costly Lavishness' vs. BJP's 'Manifesto of Relief'
Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise
Gopal Rai Highlights Decade of Progress in Babarpur Under AAP Rule
Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise