Sri Lankan acting envoy called to MEA and strong protest lodged: MEA on incident of firing by Sri Lankan Navy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Sri Lankan acting envoy called to MEA and strong protest lodged: MEA on incident of firing by Sri Lankan Navy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- acting envoy
- MEA
- strong protest
- Navy
- firing
- incident
- diplomatic relations
- India
- response
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyclic incidents of violence continue and we are trying to bring peace to region: Army chief on Manipur situation.
Tragic Incident at Peechi Reservoir: Two Lives Lost
French Navy Embarks on Mission Clemenceau 25, Strengthens Ties with India
Tragic Escalator Incident: A Child's Fatal Fall
IIT-Kharagpur Strengthens Support for Students After Tragic Incident