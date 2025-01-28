Custody parole of Tahir Hussain will be subject to deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day as part of security expenses: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Custody parole of Tahir Hussain will be subject to deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day as part of security expenses: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph: A Proud Moment for Indian Motorsports
Celebrating India's Harvest Festivals: Unity in Diversity
Hyundai Speeds Up India's Electric Future with Creta EV
Literacy Spurs Rise in Female Voter Turnout: India's 2024 Election Surge
Bhogi Festival Celebrations Unite Leaders and Communities Across India