Sensex climbs 355.87 points to 76,257.28 in early trade; Nifty up 92.8 points to 23,050.05.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:29 IST
Sensex climbs 355.87 points to 76,257.28 in early trade; Nifty up 92.8 points to 23,050.05.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Plastic Pipe Industry Poised For Unprecedented Growth
China's Economic Trajectory: Navigating Stimulus and Tariffs Amidst Growth Challenges
Spectrum Crunch: 6 GHz Allocation Crucial for 5G Growth in India
RBI Poised for Strategic Rate Cuts Amid Growth Concerns
Safex Chemicals: Celebrating 34 Years of Innovation and Growth