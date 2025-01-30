Meta to pay USD 25M to settle lawsuit from Trump over company suspending his accounts after Capitol attack, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 04:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
