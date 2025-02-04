Those who resort to photo sessions in huts of poor will find talk about poor in Parliament boring: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Those who resort to photo sessions in huts of poor will find talk about poor in Parliament boring: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- politics
- poverty
- photo-ops
- Parliament
- India
- critique
- engagement
- politicians
- discourse
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unifying Harmony: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Spiritual Strength
Indiaspora Welcomes Trump Presidency with Optimism for US-India Relations
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Mahakumbh 2023: A Global Celebration of India's Cultural Grandeur
Call for Tax Exemption on Life-saving Drugs in India