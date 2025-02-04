Those who live with Constitution in their pockets, forget how they pushed Muslim women into hardships: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Those who live with Constitution in their pockets, forget how they pushed Muslim women into hardships: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand's Historic Step: Marriage Equality and the Challenges Ahead
Invest in Rural Areas to Combat Poverty, Hunger, and Inequality, IFAD President Urges World Leaders at Davos
Building Equality: Women in Real Estate
Thailand's Pioneering Path to Marriage Equality: A Landmark Moment for LGBTQ+ Rights
Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact