We will continue to work for many more years to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
We will continue to work for many more years to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth
Reassessing Tax Incentives: Mozambique's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth
PM Luxon Unveiles Reshuffled Cabinet to Drive Economic Growth and Enhance Public Services
Paytm Narrows Losses as Revenue Sees Q-o-Q Growth
Naturo Indiabull: Powering Growth with Diversified Offerings