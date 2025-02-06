We strengthened SC, ST laws to ensure protection of rights of dalits, oppressed: PM Modi in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
We strengthened SC, ST laws to ensure protection of rights of dalits, oppressed: PM Modi in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Department Leadership Shakeup Sparks Controversy
Unveiling 'Hisaab Barabar': A Gripping Tale of Corruption and Justice
Battle Over Sentence: West Bengal Govt Seeks Justice in Rape-Murder Case
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Heinous Crime in Chhattisgarh
ILO Strengthens Awareness on Human Rights and Responsible Business Conduct in Türkiye’s Agricultural Supply Chain