Palestinian Authority's president orders end to paying families of prisoners involved in violence against Israel, reports AP.
PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:26 IST
Palestinian Authority's president orders end to paying families of prisoners involved in violence against Israel, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Lifts Weapon Delivery Hold, Resumes Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
Trump Lifts Bomb Supply Hold to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ceasefires and Tensions: Israel, Lebanon, Gaza, and Hostage Negotiations
Trump Lifts Bomb Hold: Explosive Decisions In U.S.-Israel Relations
Trump Releases Bombs to Israel Amid Gaza Tensions