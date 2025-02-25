Trump says Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential deal to end Russia's war there, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:00 IST
Trump says Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential deal to end Russia's war there, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Ukraine
- peacekeepers
- Russia
- conflict
- resolution
- diplomacy
- AP reports
- geopolitical
Advertisement