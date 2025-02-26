Trump says Ukraine 'could forget about' joining NATO as he plans to host Zelenskyy and US eyes more talks with Russia, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:30 IST
