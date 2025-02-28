Andhra Pradesh proposes Rs.47,456 crore for BC component in 2025-26 Budget.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh proposes Rs.47,456 crore for BC component in 2025-26 Budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Do Factory Jobs Improve Welfare? Examining the Short- and Long-Term Impact in Ethiopia
S-Vyasa University Hosts AI 'Mahakumbh' for Higher Education
Linda McMahon's Unorthodox Challenge in Leading the Education Department
Fermenta Biotech Reports Strong Financial Growth: A Surge in Nutritional Markets
Strengthening Ghana’s Fiscal Resilience and Economic Sustainability: A Path to Equitable Growth