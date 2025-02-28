Will work resolutely for Delhiites despite empty coffers left by previous AAP government: CM Rekha Gupta in Delhi Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Will work resolutely for Delhiites despite empty coffers left by previous AAP government: CM Rekha Gupta in Delhi Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zimbabwe Embarks on Historic Debt Resolution Journey with AfDB Group Support
Hamas to Free Hostages Amid Ceasefire Resolution
Water Negotiations: Bulgaria and Greece Seek Resolution
Erdogan Advocates Dialogue for Kashmir Resolution Amid Strengthened Pakistan-Turkiye Ties
Hamas' Hostage Release Aims to Steer Ceasefire Towards Resolution Amid Rising Tensions