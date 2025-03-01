Need to work swiftly to implement this year's budget announcements: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:55 IST
Need to work swiftly to implement this year's budget announcements: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Malaysia’s Economic Growth Moderates in Q4 2024
Malaysia's Surprise Economic Surge: A Look at the 5% Growth
Carborundum Universal Reports Lower Q3 Net Profit But Sees Revenue Growth
World Bank Report Highlights Key Barriers to Inclusive Growth in Panama and Urges Focus on Education, Jobs, and Equity
New Rangiuru Motorway Interchange Boosts Bay of Plenty Growth and Jobs