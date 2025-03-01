Nearly 90 per cent of public CNG buses to be phased out by December 2025, to be replaced by e-buses: Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
