Trump, in joint address to Congress, to take credit for 'swift and unrelenting' action on immigration, economy, security, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 07:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
