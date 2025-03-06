Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he expects Canada and the US to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future, reports AP.
PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:43 IST
