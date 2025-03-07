SC directs MLA Abbas Ansari not to leave UP, seeks status report from police on compliance of bail conditions in 6 weeks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
