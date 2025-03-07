A war monitor and an Arab TV station say dozens of men have been killed in revenge attacks in western Syria, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
