Whitewashing of outer wall of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal begins: Advocate representing mosque side.
PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 16-03-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 09:39 IST
- Country:
- India
