I welcome criticism; I have a strong belief that it is soul of democracy: PM Modi in podcast with Lex Fridman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
I welcome criticism; I have a strong belief that it is soul of democracy: PM Modi in podcast with Lex Fridman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- criticism
- democracy
- Lex Fridman
- podcast
- dialogue
- debate
- dissent
- opinions
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic End of IT Employee in Agra Sparks Nationwide Debate
Political Storm: Karnataka Deputy CM's Isha Center Visit Sparks Debate
Delhi's New Fuel Restrictions for 15-Year-Old Vehicles Ignite Debate
Delimitation Debate: South vs. North in India's Political Arena
Diplomatic Dialogues: Macron's Weekend of Talks