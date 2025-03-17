Budget FY26: Haryana CM Saini proposes to increase subsidy for direct sowing of paddy from Rs 4,000 per acre to Rs 4,500/acre.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:22 IST
