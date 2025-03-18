Trump says he is ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children, which had been extended until July, reports AP.
Trump says he is ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children, which had been extended until July, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
