White House: Trump, Putin agree to seek limited ceasefire on energy, infrastructure, in first step to ending Ukraine war, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
