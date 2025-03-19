UP ATS arrests Kanpur Ordnance Factory employee for leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence: officials.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
UP ATS arrests Kanpur Ordnance Factory employee for leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TSMC's $100 Billion Chip Expansion in the U.S.: A National Security Boost
Philippine City Donations Under Scrutiny Amid Espionage Accusations
India Launches Manekshaw Centre for National Security Innovation
Justice Department charges 10 hackers, 2 Chinese officials in broad cyberespionage campaign targeting US agencies, reports AP.
Google's Struggle Against Breakup: National Security Concerns Arise