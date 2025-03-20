Sculptor Ram Sutar, 99, who designed Statue of Unity, to get Maharashtra Bhushan, state's highest civilian award: CM Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
