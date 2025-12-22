Assam Administration Expels Declared Foreigners, Orders Immediate Departure

Assam's Biswanath district administration has directed two women, declared by the Foreigners' Tribunal as Bangladeshis, to exit India within 24 hours of receiving the mandate, officials reported on Monday.

The Tribunal identified Asmull Khatun from Missamari village and Afuja Begum of Bakrapatta village as 'foreigners' from Bangladesh at various times, prompting District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia to act according to Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act 1950. The women are required to leave promptly.

The order specifies their departure route through Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar. Noncompliance will force the government to take measures to remove them, the order maintained. Previously, similar notices were issued in Nagaon to 15 identified foreigners, with a departure date of December 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)