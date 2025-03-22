Too early to say if there was a foreign or Bangladeshi angle in Nagpur violence; probe underway: CM Fadnavis.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Too early to say if there was a foreign or Bangladeshi angle in Nagpur violence; probe underway: CM Fadnavis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- violence
- investigation
- Fadnavis
- foreign
- local
- probe
- law
- order
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump policy change prompts bid to dismiss foreign agent case
China's foreign minister criticises the US' arbitrary tariffs' and accuses it of meeting good with evil', reports AP.
China hopes for 'fair, lasting, binding' Ukraine peace agreement, foreign minister says
China will 'resolutely counter' US pressure on fentanyl, foreign minister says
China's foreign minister criticises US tariffs, accuses country of meeting good with evil