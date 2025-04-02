SC transfers PIL on bridge collapse incidents in Bihar to Patna HC, asks parties to appear there on May 14.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:37 IST
