Transforming Lives: From Naxalite to Hotel Management Trainee

In an transformative step towards the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites, these individuals are being trained in skills like hotel management and hospitality. Bastar IG P Sundarraj emphasized the shift from violence to societal integration, highlighting efforts by local authorities and government initiatives.

According to Sundarraj, the combination of district administrative efforts and police involvement, aligned with governmental protocols, is expected to lead to positive transformations in the lives of these former insurgents. Economic and social support is extending to help them reintegrate into mainstream society.

Surrendered Naxalites are receiving training at Jagdalpur College in various fields such as hotel management, plumbing, and electrical repairs. Anil Ade, the instructor, mentioned the variety of courses aimed at equipping them with practical skills for future employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)