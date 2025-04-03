Appointment of 25,753 teachers, other staff in West Bengal-run and aided schools vitiated and tainted: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Appointment of 25,753 teachers, other staff in West Bengal-run and aided schools vitiated and tainted: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling the JFK Assassination Files: A Step Toward Transparency
New BPCC President Rajesh Kumar Aims to Elevate Congress with Inclusivity and Transparency
Enhancing Transparency: Parliamentary Panel's Push for Better Insolvency Processes
IBBI Enhances Transparency in Insolvency Process with Tax Loss Disclosure
Liberia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Launches Service Delivery Charter to Enhance Transparency and Efficiency