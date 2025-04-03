We emphasized cooperation in fields of tourism, culture, education between India's northeastern states and Thailand: PM Modi.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:10 IST
We emphasized cooperation in fields of tourism, culture, education between India's northeastern states and Thailand: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana Budget 2025-26 proposes Rs 23,108 crore for education.
Transforming Education in Bangladesh: A Bold Step Towards Safety and Inclusion
MSM Unify's $20 Million Investment: Transforming India's Education Industry
Urgent Call for Educational Reforms in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan
Kerala Government Grants Financial Aid for Education of Landslide Orphans