Harmony of Mind and Spirit: A New Dawn in Education at Krishna Guru Spiritual University

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized combining spiritual and modern learning at Krishna Guru Spiritual University's convocation, urging students to contribute to India's self-reliance and growth. Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya echoed the significance of spirituality for societal reform, highlighting the institution's role in fostering holistic education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:01 IST
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In an inspiring address at the first convocation ceremony of Krishna Guru Spiritual University in Assam's Barpeta district, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal advocated for a harmonious integration of spiritual and modern education. Speaking at the event, attended by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya as the chief guest, Sonowal emphasized the need for a balanced educational approach to cultivate a self-reliant and value-driven India.

The convocation saw degrees, including doctorates and postgraduate qualifications, conferred on students across various disciplines. Notably, Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Goswami received an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contributions to Indian classical dance and cultural heritage, drawing wide applause from the audience. Sonowal underscored that education should transcend mere technical skills, nurturing ethical values and social responsibility among India's youth-dominated populace.

Governor Acharya resonated with these themes, highlighting spirituality's pivotal role in societal reform. Both leaders expressed confidence that the graduates would embody the university's holistic principles in their future endeavors. The ceremony was further graced by eminent personalities, including spiritual leader Guru Krishna Shri Shri Premananda Prabhu, underlining the event's significance in promoting a new educational paradigm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

