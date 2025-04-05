S&P 500 drops 6 per cent and Dow plunges 2,200 to close the worst week since 2020 after China retaliates against Trump's tariffs, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-04-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 01:37 IST
