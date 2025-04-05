Servants of India Society revokes its order removing Sanjeev Sanyal as Gokhale Institute Chancellor, urges him to continue.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Servants of India Society revokes its order removing Sanjeev Sanyal as Gokhale Institute Chancellor, urges him to continue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Moves to Dismantle U.S. Education Department, Stirring Controversy
Trump's Education Overhaul: Dismantling the Department
AAP Restructures Leadership to Strengthen National Presence
AAP Restructures Leadership Roles Amid Expanding Influence in Key States
AAP's Strategic Shakeup: New Leadership and Expanded Focus