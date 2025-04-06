Generational shift underway in Congress with young leaders living up to tasks entrusted to them: Sachin Pilot to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Generational shift underway in Congress with young leaders living up to tasks entrusted to them: Sachin Pilot to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Generational
- Shift
- Congress
- Young
- Leaders
- Sachin
- Pilot
- PTI
- Transition
- Politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kirsty Coventry's Historic Leadership in the IOC: A New Era for Women's Equality
Leaders Unite to Honor Dr. Debendra Pradhan's Legacy
Arrest Amidst Nagpur Tensions as Political Leaders Seek Accountability
Naveen Patnaik and Southern Leaders Rally Against Population-Based Delimitation
Restoring the Equiverse: Global Leaders Unite for Gender Equity