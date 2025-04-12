Union Home Secretary asks West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP to put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy at the earliest.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Secretary asks West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP to put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy at the earliest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wildlife Act Unchanged: Central Government Stands Firm Amidst Kerala's 'Vermin' Request
Crackdown on Drug Networks: CM Sukhu's Bold Directive
Maharashtra's New Financial Directive: Bridging Budgets and Balancing Books
Himachal Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Under CM Sukhu's Directive
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Jama Masjid Whitewashing Directive