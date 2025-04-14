We should not forget what they did with Ambedkar; till he was alive, Cong insulted him, he was defeated in polls twice: PM Modi.
PTI | Hisar | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:09 IST
We should not forget what they did with Ambedkar; till he was alive, Cong insulted him, he was defeated in polls twice: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
