Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting minorities' rights, instead of preaching to others: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
