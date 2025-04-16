How can government say only those who are practicing Islam for last 5 years can create waqf? Sibal asks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
How can government say only those who are practicing Islam for last 5 years can create waqf? Sibal asks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sam Kerr: A Resilient Return to the Matildas Amid Controversy
Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast in West Bengal: Mystery and Controversy Unfold
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Religious Rights Under Threat?
Controversy Erupts over Hyderabad Land Auction 'Deforestation and Politics'
Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Bill: A Constitutional Debate Unfolds