Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds at Magh Mela: Calls for Restraint Amidst Holy Dip Dispute

BJP leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti highlighted potential lapses by Magh Mela administration and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, leading to controversy in Prayagraj over the latter's halted holy dip. Jyoti urged restraint in crowded events and pointed to the chief minister's role in managing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:37 IST
Controversy Unfolds at Magh Mela: Calls for Restraint Amidst Holy Dip Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti highlighted on Thursday potential administrative lapses and issues surrounding Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's attempted holy dip at Prayagraj's Magh Mela. Her remarks followed police actions allegedly preventing Saraswati's ritual on Mauni Amavasya, citing violations of crowd-control regulations.

The police accused Swami Avimukteshwaranand of breaking barricades and using a horse-drawn carriage, leading to the situation. Additionally, the Magh Mela administration questioned his claim as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, citing a Supreme Court ruling against appointing new leaders until an ongoing appeal is resolved.

Jyoti, a former Union minister, emphasized the need for restraint in crowd-heavy environments and called for calm during the event. She expressed that the matter concerns the state administration, while acknowledging errors on both sides. The BJP leader stressed the importance of ensuring adequate security and patience among attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

 Global
2

India's Hypersonic Marvel: DRDO Showcases LR-AShM Missile

 India
3
Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026