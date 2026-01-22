Controversy Unfolds at Magh Mela: Calls for Restraint Amidst Holy Dip Dispute

BJP leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti highlighted on Thursday potential administrative lapses and issues surrounding Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's attempted holy dip at Prayagraj's Magh Mela. Her remarks followed police actions allegedly preventing Saraswati's ritual on Mauni Amavasya, citing violations of crowd-control regulations.

The police accused Swami Avimukteshwaranand of breaking barricades and using a horse-drawn carriage, leading to the situation. Additionally, the Magh Mela administration questioned his claim as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, citing a Supreme Court ruling against appointing new leaders until an ongoing appeal is resolved.

Jyoti, a former Union minister, emphasized the need for restraint in crowd-heavy environments and called for calm during the event. She expressed that the matter concerns the state administration, while acknowledging errors on both sides. The BJP leader stressed the importance of ensuring adequate security and patience among attendees.

