SC extends services of untainted West Bengal teachers whose jobs it annulled owing to large-scale malpractices.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
SC extends services of untainted West Bengal teachers whose jobs it annulled owing to large-scale malpractices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SA’s Satellite Communication Strategy: Boosting Employment and Digital Inclusion
Youth Congress Spurs Employment with Mega Job Fair
Recruitment row: SC upholds Calcutta HC verdict invalidating appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal schools.
Recruitment row: SC, however, says employees are not needed to return their salaries, other emoluments.
West Bengal recruitment row: Plea challenging Calcutta HC order for CBI probe will be heard on April 4: SC.