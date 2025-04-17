SC starts hearing pleas against constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
SC starts hearing pleas against constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Waqf Bill Amendments Stir up Political Battle
Changes made in Waqf law by UPA govt gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence new amendments were required: Rijiju.
Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Amendments to Kashmir's Waqf Act
Tamil Nadu Challenges Waqf Amendments: A Battle for Religious Rights
Rijiju Challenges UPA's 2013 Waqf Amendments Amid Introduction of New Bill