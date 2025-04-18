Yemen's Houthi rebels say toll from US airstrikes targeting oil port jumps to 74 killed, 171 wounded, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:34 IST
