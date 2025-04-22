Eight persons killed as SUV falls off a bridge in MP's Damoh district: Police.
PTI | Damoh | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Eight persons killed as SUV falls off a bridge in MP's Damoh district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SUV
- bridge
- accident
- MP
- Damoh
- road safety
- police
- incident
- fatal
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fraudulent Cardiologist in Damoh: A Web of Deceit Unraveled
Double Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Police Investigate Amid Ongoing Hunt for Fugitive Contractor
Manipur Police Clamp Down on KCP-Noyon: Arms Cache Seized amid Extortion Arrests
High-Stakes Encounter: Police Nab Notorious Murder Suspects in Hastinapur
Ensuring Safety: Bengaluru's Police Work to Maintain Peace Amidst Challenges