Bihar needs a big leap, requires energetic and fit leader with long-term vision: LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar needs a big leap, requires energetic and fit leader with long-term vision: LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- leadership
- development
- vision
- MP
- Arun Bharti
- LJP
- Ram Vilas
- progress
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade
Global Ripples: Trump's Tariff Strategy Sparks Economic Fears
South Korea on the Brink: Navigating the Impacts of Trump's Tariffs
Trump's Tariff Tactics Shake Global Markets and Diplomacy