Shivamogga businessman killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam: Family sources.
PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Shivamogga businessman killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam: Family sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan Thwarts Border Infiltration Amid Rising Terrorism
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Strengthening Security and Development
Fiery Debates and Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Border Tensions
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood and Security in Focus