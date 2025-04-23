Strong earthquake felt in Istanbul and surrounding regions, reports AP.
PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:33 IST
Strong earthquake felt in Istanbul and surrounding regions, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Istanbul
- earthquake
- AP
- damage
- casualties
- seismic
- tremors
- aftershocks
- authorities
- epicenter
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seismic Shift: Kashmir Groups Break Away from Hurriyat, Embrace India
Economic Tremors: Emerging Markets Bracing for Impact Amid Trade Tensions
Tremors in Taiwan: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Yilan
Taiwan's Seismic Awakening: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Yilan
Trade Tug-of-War: GOP's Balancing Act Amid Trump's Tariff Tremors